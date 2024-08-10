Harbour Energy plc (HBR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:HBR opened at GBX 285.90 ($3.65) on Friday. Harbour Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 210.50 ($2.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 333.90 ($4.27). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 304.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 289.44. The company has a market cap of £2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9,530.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.75.

In other news, insider Linda Cook sold 5,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.00), for a total value of £17,847.26 ($22,808.00). Insiders own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.47) price objective on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 360 ($4.60) to GBX 385 ($4.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Harbour Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. It is also involved in the decommissioning, financing, gas trading, and risk mitigation activities.

