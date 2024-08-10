HC Wainwright Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Alto Ingredients in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.01. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alto Ingredients’ current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alto Ingredients’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $236.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.17 million. Alto Ingredients had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Alto Ingredients Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alto Ingredients

Shares of NASDAQ ALTO opened at $1.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Alto Ingredients has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $4.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alto Ingredients by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,494,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 413,116 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 53.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,677,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 583,967 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 585,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 46,454 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces, distributes, and markets specialty alcohols, renewable fuel, and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Western Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils in the food and beverage markets; alcohols and other products for paint applications and fertilizers in the industrial and agriculture markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn protein meal, corn protein feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications, as well as yeast for human consumption.

Featured Articles

