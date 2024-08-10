HC Wainwright Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $73.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. TG Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 357.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TGTX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

TG Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.61 and a beta of 2.23. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $23.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 34.9% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Further Reading

