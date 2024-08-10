Head-To-Head Analysis: Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) versus AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX)

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) and Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

AvidXchange has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingsoft Cloud has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

Profitability

This table compares AvidXchange and Kingsoft Cloud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvidXchange -3.18% -0.23% -0.07% Kingsoft Cloud -27.62% -25.61% -12.55%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvidXchange 1 5 6 0 2.42 Kingsoft Cloud 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AvidXchange and Kingsoft Cloud, as reported by MarketBeat.

AvidXchange currently has a consensus price target of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 50.45%. Kingsoft Cloud has a consensus price target of $4.55, suggesting a potential upside of 87.24%. Given Kingsoft Cloud’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kingsoft Cloud is more favorable than AvidXchange.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AvidXchange and Kingsoft Cloud’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvidXchange $413.47 million 3.90 -$47.33 million ($0.15) -52.07 Kingsoft Cloud $6.96 billion 0.09 -$306.53 million ($1.13) -2.15

AvidXchange has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kingsoft Cloud. AvidXchange is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kingsoft Cloud, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.6% of AvidXchange shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of Kingsoft Cloud shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of AvidXchange shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Kingsoft Cloud shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AvidXchange beats Kingsoft Cloud on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AvidXchange

(Get Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature. Its platform offers electronic invoice capture, workflow routing, and automated payments solutions. The company serves real estate, community association management, construction, financial services, healthcare facilities, social services, education, hospitality, and media sectors through direct salesforces; strategic channel partnerships; and software and technology business partners. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Kingsoft Cloud

(Get Free Report)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions. It offers research and development services, as well as enterprise digital solutions and related services. The company also provides public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including video, e-commerce, intelligent mobility, artificial intelligence, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial services, public service, and healthcare businesses. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.