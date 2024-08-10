Head to Head Contrast: SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) and Zadar Ventures (OTCMKTS:ZADDF)

Zadar Ventures (OTCMKTS:ZADDF – Get Free Report) and SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Zadar Ventures has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMC has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Zadar Ventures alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Zadar Ventures and SMC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zadar Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A SMC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Zadar Ventures and SMC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zadar Ventures N/A -52.43% -45.38% SMC 23.01% 9.66% 8.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of SMC shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zadar Ventures and SMC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zadar Ventures N/A N/A -$240,000.00 ($0.02) -0.23 SMC $5.38 billion N/A $1.24 billion $0.95 23.22

SMC has higher revenue and earnings than Zadar Ventures. Zadar Ventures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SMC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SMC beats Zadar Ventures on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zadar Ventures

(Get Free Report)

Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About SMC

(Get Free Report)

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment. It also provides flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, static neutralization equipment, and industrial device communication equipment/wireless system. In addition, the company offers process valves, chemical liquid valves/fittings and needle valves/tubing, process pumps, temperature control equipment, and process gas equipment, as well as high vacuum equipment, industrial filters/sintered metal elements, and pneumatic instrumentation and hydraulic equipment. The company was formerly known as Shoketsu Kinzoku Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to SMC Corporation in April 1986. SMC Corporation was incorporated in 1959 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Zadar Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zadar Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.