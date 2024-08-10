Head to Head Survey: Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) vs. CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO)

CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) and Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.6% of CERo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Prime Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of CERo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Prime Medicine shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get CERo Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for CERo Therapeutics and Prime Medicine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CERo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Prime Medicine 0 2 10 0 2.83

Earnings and Valuation

Prime Medicine has a consensus price target of $15.09, indicating a potential upside of 259.74%. Given Prime Medicine’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Prime Medicine is more favorable than CERo Therapeutics.

This table compares CERo Therapeutics and Prime Medicine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CERo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.54 million N/A N/A Prime Medicine $591,000.00 852.00 -$198.13 million ($2.17) -1.93

CERo Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Prime Medicine.

Profitability

This table compares CERo Therapeutics and Prime Medicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CERo Therapeutics N/A N/A -23.86% Prime Medicine N/A -94.21% -74.52%

Risk and Volatility

CERo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.46, meaning that its stock price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prime Medicine has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Prime Medicine beats CERo Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CERo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on advancing the development of engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program in hematologic malignancies targets an Eat Me signal upregulated on B cell and myeloid tumors. The company is based in South San Francisco, California.

About Prime Medicine

(Get Free Report)

Prime Medicine, Inc., a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence. It has a research collaboration with Cimeio Therapeutics to develop Prime Edited Shielded-Cell & Immunotherapy Pairs for genetic diseases, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for CERo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CERo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.