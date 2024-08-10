Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Heartland BancCorp in a research note issued on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.29 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Heartland BancCorp’s current full-year earnings is $9.27 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heartland BancCorp’s FY2025 earnings at $9.75 EPS.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $29.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 million.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Heartland BancCorp from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Heartland BancCorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HLAN opened at $136.70 on Friday. Heartland BancCorp has a 52 week low of $81.60 and a 52 week high of $146.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.82. The stock has a market cap of $275.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.41.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising agricultural loans, commercial and business lending, home and personal loans, and title services.

