HemaCare (OTCMKTS:HEMA) Stock Price Up 0.6%

HemaCare Co. (OTCMKTS:HEMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.31 and last traded at $25.31. Approximately 5,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 39,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.
HemaCare Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.31.
About HemaCare
HemaCare Corporation provides human-derived primary blood cells and tissues for biomedical research, and supporting cell therapy clinical trials and commercialization with apheresis collections in the United States. The company specializes in the customized collection, isolation, and testing of primary human blood cells and other biological products for research protocols and cellular therapy.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than HemaCare
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for HemaCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HemaCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.