Hennessy Advisors, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:HNNA)

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

Hennessy Advisors Stock Up 6.3 %

HNNA traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.90. The stock had a trading volume of 25,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,620. The company has a market capitalization of $68.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.78. Hennessy Advisors has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a current ratio of 20.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.13.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $6.94 million during the quarter.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

