Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

Hennessy Advisors Stock Up 6.3 %

Hennessy Advisors stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.90. The stock had a trading volume of 25,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,620. The company has a market capitalization of $68.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 20.01 and a quick ratio of 20.01. Hennessy Advisors has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $9.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.13.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 million for the quarter.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

