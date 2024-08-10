Hhlr Advisors LTD. Buys 11,000 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.2% of Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $148,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,700,551,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 16,029.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,260,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,717,254 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724,687 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,359,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,295,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Amazon.com by 8.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,689,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,145 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,106,726 shares of company stock worth $1,221,095,028 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $166.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.48 and a 200 day moving average of $179.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.88.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

