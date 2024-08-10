Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $36.79

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.79 and last traded at $36.83, with a volume of 15342 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Hillenbrand Stock Down 1.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.82 and a 200 day moving average of $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $786.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 58.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the first quarter valued at $117,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Stories

