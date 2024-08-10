Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Stock Price Down 5.3% Following Insider Selling

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $14.75 and last traded at $15.19. 7,916,586 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 7,831,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.04.

Specifically, Director Christiane Pendarvis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,219.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,487. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christiane Pendarvis sold 4,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,210 shares in the company, valued at $138,219.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 980,907 shares of company stock worth $19,445,689 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HIMS shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday. Imperial Capital cut Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,597.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average is $15.91.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.43 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,836,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 206.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 37,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 3,444.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 214,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 208,621 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.