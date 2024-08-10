HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) Stock Price Down 0.2%

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €105.00 ($115.38) and last traded at €106.30 ($116.81). 28,504 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €106.50 ($117.03).

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €104.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €103.88.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

