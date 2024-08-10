Hongkong Land Holdings Limited Announces Dividend of $0.06 (OTC:HKHGF)

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTC:HKHGF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of HKHGF opened at $3.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.27. Hongkong Land has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $3.76.

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

