Hongkong Land Holdings Limited Announces Dividend of $0.06 (OTC:HKHGF)

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTC:HKHGF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.
Hongkong Land Stock Performance
Shares of HKHGF opened at $3.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.27. Hongkong Land has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $3.76.
Hongkong Land Company Profile
