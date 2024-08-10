Hongkong Land Holdings Limited Declares Dividend of $0.26 (OTCMKTS:HNGKY)

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.264 per share on Wednesday, October 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.
Hongkong Land Price Performance
OTCMKTS:HNGKY opened at $16.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.18. Hongkong Land has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $18.78.
Hongkong Land Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hongkong Land
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Hongkong Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongkong Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.