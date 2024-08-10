Hongkong Land Holdings Limited Declares Dividend of $0.26 (OTCMKTS:HNGKY)

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.264 per share on Wednesday, October 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Hongkong Land Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HNGKY opened at $16.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.18. Hongkong Land has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $18.78.

Hongkong Land Company Profile

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

