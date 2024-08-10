Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $508,006,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 28.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,130,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 18.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,877,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813,911 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 986.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,697,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,057 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $148,996,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $93.09. 1,961,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,258,549. The firm has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.94 and a 12 month high of $97.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 15.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Recommended Stories

