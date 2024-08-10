Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

HDSN has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Hudson Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $7.85 on Friday. Hudson Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average of $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $357.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $75.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.63 million. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 21.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,937.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDSN. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 121.5% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies during the second quarter worth $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies during the first quarter worth $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 20.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

