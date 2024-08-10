HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN) Shares Down 0.4%

HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 46 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 46 ($0.59). 292,436 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 192,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.20 ($0.59).

HydrogenOne Capital Growth Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 52.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 49.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £59.26 million, a PE ratio of 766.67 and a beta of -0.08.

HydrogenOne Capital Growth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hydrogenone Capital Growth Plc focuses on investing in a portfolio of hydrogen and complementary hydrogen focused assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HydrogenOne Capital Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HydrogenOne Capital Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.