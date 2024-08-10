i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.050-1.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $243.0 million-$263.0 million. i3 Verticals also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

i3 Verticals Stock Down 7.5 %

NASDAQ IIIV traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.42. 337,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,501. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $25.51. The firm has a market cap of $750.44 million, a PE ratio of 2,242.00 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). i3 Verticals had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $94.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.27 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IIIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.50.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

