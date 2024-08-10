iA Financial Co. Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $11.73 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of iA Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $11.73 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.45. The consensus estimate for iA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.65 per share.

IAG has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on iA Financial from C$110.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iA Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$94.06.

TSE IAG traded up C$2.93 during trading on Friday, hitting C$99.23. 360,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,637. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$88.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$87.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29. iA Financial has a 12-month low of C$77.61 and a 12-month high of C$99.31.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.60 billion for the quarter. iA Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 10.50%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.91%.

In related news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.41, for a total transaction of C$452,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,207. In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.41, for a total transaction of C$452,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,207. Also, Director Denis Ricard sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$92.00, for a total value of C$496,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $2,850,331 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

