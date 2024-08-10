Ian King Buys 100,000 Shares of Senior plc (LON:SNR) Stock

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Free Report) insider Ian King acquired 100,000 shares of Senior stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 158 ($2.02) per share, for a total transaction of £158,000 ($201,916.93).

Senior Price Performance

LON SNR opened at GBX 162.20 ($2.07) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.00. Senior plc has a 12-month low of GBX 141.40 ($1.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 183 ($2.34). The company has a market capitalization of £669.33 million, a PE ratio of 2,317.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 161.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 164.45.

Senior Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. Senior’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,857.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 168 ($2.15) price target on shares of Senior in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.75) price target on shares of Senior in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and sells high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics.

