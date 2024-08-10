iBio (NYSEMKT:IBIO) Shares Down 13.8%

iBio, Inc. (NYSEMKT:IBIO – Get Free Report) was down 13.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.56. Approximately 175,333 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 113,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

iBio Stock Down 13.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.85.

About iBio

(Get Free Report)

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision antibodies in the United States. It offers IBIO-100, a preclinical anti-fibrotic program for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and EngageTx platform, which provides an optimized CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.