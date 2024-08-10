ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $152.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -62.33 and a beta of 0.69. ICU Medical has a 12 month low of $78.28 and a 12 month high of $153.55.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $566.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.15 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. Equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 12,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,303,429.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 12,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $1,303,429.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $31,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,438.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,340 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,452,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,226,000 after buying an additional 11,991 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 433,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,272,000 after buying an additional 114,344 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 21.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,996,000 after buying an additional 55,588 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 109.4% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 278,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,882,000 after buying an additional 145,485 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in ICU Medical by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 256,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,575,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

