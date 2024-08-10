ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Hits New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $152.82 and last traded at $143.07, with a volume of 67898 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.79.

The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.64 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. ICU Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICU Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.33.

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.11, for a total value of $295,425.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,901.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.11, for a total transaction of $295,425.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,901.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $31,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,438.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,340 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,440,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $243,438,000 after buying an additional 315,103 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $20,669,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 539.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,009 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,655,000 after purchasing an additional 149,313 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 278,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,882,000 after purchasing an additional 145,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $15,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

