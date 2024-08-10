IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. IGC Pharma had a negative return on equity of 119.06% and a negative net margin of 966.54%.

NYSEAMERICAN:IGC traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,819. IGC Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.30.

IGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on IGC Pharma from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on IGC Pharma in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on IGC Pharma in a report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cannabinoid-based formulations for treating diseases and conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, dysmenorrhea, premenstrual syndrome, and chronic pain. The company has two investigational drug assets targeting Alzheimer's disease comprising IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's; and TGR-63 that is in pre-clinical development.

