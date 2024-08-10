Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.29.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NARI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Inari Medical from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Inari Medical from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Inari Medical from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NARI

Inari Medical Stock Down 0.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ NARI opened at $48.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -118.66 and a beta of 1.01. Inari Medical has a fifty-two week low of $36.73 and a fifty-two week high of $71.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.32.

In other news, Director Rebecca Chambers sold 964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $43,755.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,358.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $3,404,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 743,296 shares in the company, valued at $42,174,615.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca Chambers sold 964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $43,755.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at $451,358.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,744 shares of company stock worth $11,494,500. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Inari Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NARI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 26.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 980,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,231,000 after acquiring an additional 207,485 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 31,257.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 2.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 583,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,090,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter worth about $3,765,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inari Medical

(Get Free Report

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.