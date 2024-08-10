Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on INFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.65 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Infinera in a report on Friday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.65 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Infinera to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.09.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38. Infinera has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.64.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $342.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.71 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Infinera by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 12,983 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 47,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

