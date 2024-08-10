Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Bought by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INFY. Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in Infosys by 50.8% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 4.2% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 10.9% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 439,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 43,102 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 22.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, SRN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 68,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares in the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INFY shares. Macquarie raised Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.10 price objective on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

Infosys Price Performance

INFY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.30. 7,794,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,891,943. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $22.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.88.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.2035 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Infosys’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

