Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Trading Up 8.8%

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10. 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 1,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Innate Pharma Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46.

Innate Pharma Company Profile



Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager.

Featured Stories

