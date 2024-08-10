Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Downgraded by Cormark

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cormark from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins raised their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.25.

Shares of TSE INE opened at C$9.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 546.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.96. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$7.05 and a one year high of C$13.34. The firm has a market cap of C$1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.34.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$242.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.80 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.0799919 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick Loulou purchased 11,000 shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.25 per share, with a total value of C$112,750.00. Company insiders own 20.44% of the company’s stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

