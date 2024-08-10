Insider Buying: Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) insider Michael George Dawson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 610 ($7.80) per share, for a total transaction of £61,000 ($77,955.27).

Shares of LON:LRE opened at GBX 624 ($7.97) on Friday. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 527.50 ($6.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 690 ($8.82). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 617.82, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 609.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 614.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,584.16%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.22) to GBX 790 ($10.10) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.46) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.54) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 781 ($9.98).

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

