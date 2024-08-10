Insider Buying: Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) insider Michael George Dawson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 610 ($7.80) per share, for a total transaction of £61,000 ($77,955.27).
Lancashire Stock Performance
Shares of LON:LRE opened at GBX 624 ($7.97) on Friday. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 527.50 ($6.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 690 ($8.82). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 617.82, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 609.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 614.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.25.
Lancashire Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,584.16%.
Lancashire Company Profile
Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.
