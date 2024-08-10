Insider Buying: Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI) Insider Acquires 50 Shares of Stock

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) insider Michael Lindsell purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of £775.16 ($990.62) per share, for a total transaction of £38,758 ($49,530.99).

Michael Lindsell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lindsell Train Investment Trust alerts:

On Monday, July 8th, Michael Lindsell acquired 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of £823.60 ($1,052.52) per share, with a total value of £41,180 ($52,626.20).

On Thursday, June 13th, Michael Lindsell acquired 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of £821.60 ($1,049.97) per share, with a total value of £41,080 ($52,498.40).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 760 ($9.71) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 823.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 818.35. Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 713.92 ($9.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 964.40 ($12.32). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.33 and a beta of 0.55.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Announces Dividend

About Lindsell Train Investment Trust

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a GBX 5,150 ($65.81) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.09%. Lindsell Train Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -56,284.15%.

(Get Free Report)

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.