Insider Buying: MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) COO Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,402,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,208,249. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MP Materials Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:MP opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a current ratio of 10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.27 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.10. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $31.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.03 million. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 21.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. MP Materials’s revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on MP Materials from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MP Materials from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 153,700.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in MP Materials by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in MP Materials by 2,335.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in MP Materials by 2,316.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.