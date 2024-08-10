Insider Buying: OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) CEO Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $109,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,314,193.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Philip Austin Jr. Singleton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Philip Austin Jr. Singleton purchased 15,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.31 per share, with a total value of $334,650.00.

OneWater Marine Price Performance

NASDAQ:ONEW traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.12. 108,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,927. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $35.86. The company has a market cap of $354.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($1.01). OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $542.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 6.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 24,364 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 3.2% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 626,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,272,000 after purchasing an additional 19,222 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 5.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.6% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 253,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

