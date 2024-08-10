Insider Buying: Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG) Insider Buys 3,563 Shares of Stock

Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG – Get Free Report) insider Judith MacKenzie acquired 3,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,431 ($18.29) per share, with a total value of £50,986.53 ($65,158.50).
Oryx International Growth Fund Price Performance
Shares of LON OIG opened at GBX 1,440 ($18.40) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £201.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 602.51 and a beta of 0.81. Oryx International Growth Fund Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 1,020 ($13.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,499.97 ($19.17). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,344.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,250.41.
Oryx International Growth Fund Company Profile
