Insider Buying: Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG) Insider Buys 3,563 Shares of Stock

Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG – Get Free Report) insider Judith MacKenzie acquired 3,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,431 ($18.29) per share, with a total value of £50,986.53 ($65,158.50).

Oryx International Growth Fund Price Performance

Shares of LON OIG opened at GBX 1,440 ($18.40) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £201.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 602.51 and a beta of 0.81. Oryx International Growth Fund Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 1,020 ($13.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,499.97 ($19.17). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,344.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,250.41.

Oryx International Growth Fund Company Profile

Oryx International Growth Fund Ltd is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom and United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies.

