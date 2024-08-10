Insider Selling: Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Director Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $76,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,668.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

LPX traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,760. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $101.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.89.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LPX shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Louisiana-Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,056,991 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $145,697,000 after purchasing an additional 491,641 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 11.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,740,249 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $146,026,000 after purchasing an additional 177,132 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,136,025 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $80,465,000 after purchasing an additional 103,249 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $91,053,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,662,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

