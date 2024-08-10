Insider Selling: Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CFO Sells 433 Shares of Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Netflix Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $633.94. 1,980,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,921,475. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $697.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $652.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $617.48. The company has a market cap of $273.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $681.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,766 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

