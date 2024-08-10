Insider Selling: Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Insider Sells 11,822 Shares of Stock

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) insider Theodore R. Moore sold 11,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $18,205.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,719 shares in the company, valued at $293,707.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nine Energy Service Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NINE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.40. 243,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,649. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.02. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $49.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 3.42.

Institutional Trading of Nine Energy Service

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NINE. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,313,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,880,000 after acquiring an additional 209,407 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in Nine Energy Service in the 4th quarter valued at $657,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Nine Energy Service by 89.8% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 113,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 53,657 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 352.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 45,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, including blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

