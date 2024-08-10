Insider Selling: Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) CRO Sells 11,662 Shares of Stock

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) CRO Yahav Yulzari sold 11,662 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $184,026.36. Following the sale, the executive now owns 288,037 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,223.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PGY traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,625,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,302. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $33.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.78.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.45 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGY. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 781.6% in the fourth quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 220,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 195,406 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Yarra Square Partners LP bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,099,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PGY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pagaya Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.93.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

