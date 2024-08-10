Insider Selling: The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN) General Counsel Sells 3,783 Shares of Stock

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $161,269.29. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,698.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Down 0.3 %

BWIN traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.51, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.71.

Get The Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $339.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.95 million. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BWIN shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on The Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.