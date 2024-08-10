Insider Selling: Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) CFO Creighton K. Early sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $364,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,065.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Willdan Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.03. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $38.25. The stock has a market cap of $501.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Willdan Group had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on WLDN shares. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Willdan Group from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willdan Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Willdan Group by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Willdan Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 82.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 73.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

