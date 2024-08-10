Insurance Australia Group (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Shares of Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Free Report) shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.31 and last traded at $22.98. 7,039 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 563% from the average session volume of 1,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.

Insurance Australia Group Stock Up 2.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.12.

Insurance Australia Group Company Profile



Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products and provides investment management services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, compulsory third party, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, life, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, personal liability, business, and rural and horticultural, as well as reinsurance.

