Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Integer in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Integer’s current full-year earnings is $5.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Integer’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

ITGR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.86.

NYSE:ITGR traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.73. 318,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,706. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $69.40 and a fifty-two week high of $130.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Integer had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $436.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Integer news, Director James F. Hinrichs sold 9,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $1,175,791.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,994.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Integer news, Director James F. Hinrichs sold 9,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $1,175,791.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,424 shares in the company, valued at $908,994.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 11,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total transaction of $1,431,133.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,824.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,790,114 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 3,260.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 285,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,281,000 after buying an additional 276,944 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,697,000. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the second quarter valued at about $11,143,000. North Growth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,155,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 421,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,765,000 after buying an additional 46,776 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

