Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition (NYSE:IRRX) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX – Get Free Report) shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.05 and last traded at $11.05. 5,001 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 29,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 529,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after buying an additional 63,068 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 6,315.1% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 76,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 75,087 shares in the last quarter. Kim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $555,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in railroad companies in North America. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp.

