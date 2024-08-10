Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.87

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.87 and last traded at $18.89, with a volume of 5883583 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.04.

The firm has a market cap of $83.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,764,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Intel by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 27,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

