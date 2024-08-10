International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on International Game Technology from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Game Technology from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on International Game Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 2.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in International Game Technology by 17.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,743,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,999 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 5.1% in the second quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 112.9% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter worth about $1,252,000. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $21.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.98. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.48.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

