Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,807 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

INTU traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $630.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,678. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $473.56 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62. The stock has a market cap of $176.17 billion, a PE ratio of 58.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $624.76 and its 200-day moving average is $633.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,682.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $694.27.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

