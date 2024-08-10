Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH) Trading Down 0.5%

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.26 and last traded at $40.46. 6,409 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 13,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.65.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.49. The firm has a market cap of $180.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERTH. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 24,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Company Profile

The Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Environment Select index. The fund tracks an index of global companies focusing on contributing to a more environmentally sustainable economy. ERTH was launched on Oct 24, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

