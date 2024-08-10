Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 125,879 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 132,077 shares.The stock last traded at $91.44 and had previously closed at $90.79.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.22 and its 200 day moving average is $91.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solano Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Solano Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.
RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.
